Online scammers claiming to sell booths at popular Vernon event

Photo: File photo The 50th annual Chaos event takes place June 6 to 8 at the Vernon recreation complex and organizer Ingrid Baron is warning vendors about an active scam.

Scammers are targeting Creative Chaos.

The 50th annual Chaos event takes place June 6 to 8 at the Vernon recreation complex and organizer Ingrid Baron is warning vendors about an active scam.

Baron said they are “constantly” dealing with scams on the Chaos Facebook page.

The latest scam is telling potential vendors they can rent a spot by reaching out to and pay through a certain email, which Baron said is not true.

“We could probably take four or five off a day,” she said. “They say 'I have a booth available, PM me.'”

Baron said the only email address people should reach out to for a booth or more information is [email protected].

Any other email address is that of a scammer.

Baron said they regularly post warnings of scammers on the Facebook page.

The scammers are also reported to Meta and Baron said “sometimes they get removed, sometimes they don't.”