City of Vernon given house building target from the province

Photo: Tourism Vernon City of Vernon pictured in the spring.

The City of Vernon will soon need to build a set number of houses as dictated by the province.

It’s part of the Housing Supply Act, implemented in 2023, which allows the government to create housing targets for communities based on areas of greatest need and highest projected growth - all in an effort to build more homes.

In a news release, the province announced Vernon would be added to the list of priority communities. Targets will be set following consultation with the city and is expected to reflect 75 per cent of the city’s estimated housing needs.

The City of Vernon and Mayor Victor Cumming were unable to provide a response at the time of publication, but told Castanet it will be looking further into the new targets.

At the end of 2024, Vernon had a population of 49,167, and grows by about 1.8 per cent each year.

The province is also putting some communities on notice that they may be added to the housing target plan in the future. In the North Okanagan, Coldstream has been added to the list of communities that might get targets.

Communities added to the list are described as ones with high demand, low vacancy rates and limited housing availability.

Coldstream Mayor Ruth Hoyte told Castanet the district has been notified of being added to the list, and it will be reviewing how the target might impact the district.

The province says achieving targets within five years will help communities address projected population growth and local housing demands. The first 30 priority communities have built 16,130 homes across the province.

While targets for newly added communities remain unknown, Kelowna with about three times the population of Vernon was handed a housing target of 1,363 units and West Kelowna a 289 unit target.