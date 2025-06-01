It's fawning season in the B.C. Interior and people are reminded to leave the baby deer alone

Photo: Contributed Fawning season is underway in the B.C. Interior and people are being reminded not to touch the young animals.

Fawning season is underway in the B.C. Interior and a Vernon wildlife expert has stern advice for anyone coming across a baby deer.

“Leave them alone,” said Pete Wise. “I can't emphasize that enough.”

Wise said it is not uncommon for a mother deer to leave a fawn for an extended period of time and he has already started getting calls about fawns that people think have been abandoned by their mothers.

“Mom puts them there and she goes off to feed and that fawn is quite capable of staying there. They won't move,” Wise said. “Leave them alone. Mom will come back and move them.”

The BC SPCA website reinforced this by pointing out fawns can’t follow their mothers for the first two weeks of life, so they spend nearly all their time alone.

“Mom comes back generally around dawn and dusk to nurse them. Fawns are only cat-sized when born, so it’s normal for them to look small and weak,” the SPCA said. “The mother will likely return and move the baby to a new spot. Make sure to keep any pets away from where the fawn is hiding.”

Wise said by interacting with the baby deer, they are putting it in great danger.

There is an old wive's tale that if a baby fawn is handled by human, the mother will abandon the young one because of the human scent.

“They are not going to abandon their babies, believe me,” he said.

However, by leaving a human scent on the fawn, it can attract predators.

“They are born without a smell and if you start handling them they will get an odour on them and the predators will think 'Hey, there's something I haven't smelled before, I'm going to have a look',” Wise said.

The province also had advice if a baby deer is spotted:

If it is lying quietly, leave it alone and leave the area. Your presence will discourage the mother from returning.

Keep all children and especially dogs away from the area.

Do not touch or feed the animal.

Wise also advises motorists to keep watch for baby deer that are following their mothers across the road.

The adult deer will cross first, but the baby deer that follows is not as quick and is at greater risk of getting struck by a vehicle.

“So many babies get killed at this time of year because of that,” he said.

If you are concerned for a fawn that could be injured or orphaned, or you see evidence that the parent is dead, contact the Conservation Officer Service through the (RAPP) line 1-877-952-7277.