Photo: Jacqueline McDonald The devil's coach horse beetle calls parts of BC home.

Today's Bug of the Week is one nasty customer.

Jacqueline McDonald recently spotted the black beetle which lives right here in the Okanagan.

“Saw this 3/4-inch bug with a segmented body and pinchers moving quickly on our sidewalk,” McDonald said in an email. “He has an interesting name.”

This critter has an interesting name indeed – the devil's coach horse beetle.

An internet search turns up all sorts of information about the black menace.

First of all, the devil beetle is not one to be trifled with.

When threatened, they emit what is described as a foul-smelling secretion, but even worse is they have powerful jaws that cause a painful bite.

The good news is, the beetle is rather shy. It comes out mostly at night and likes to hide under rocks, wood and piles of leafs.

When threatened, the beetle will curl its abdomen like a scorpion.

The beetle is a predator that feasts on worms, ticks, spiders, other types of insects and even carrion.

Its name dates back to Medieval times in Europe when it was associated with the devil. Back then, it was believed the beetle could curse people and even kill them.

The beetle is not native to North America and came across the pond many years ago and can now be found in several parts of Canada and the United States.

Have you had a close encounter of the insect kind? Email us a picture and we may feature it as our Bug of the Week.