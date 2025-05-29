Pups to be welcomed at Pumphouse Beach as Coldstream green lights one-year dog beach pilot

Photo: Facebook/CARE for Kalamalka Lake Access Dogs will be allowed off leash at Pumphouse Beach for one year starting June 14.

Dogs will be allowed at Pumphouse Beach as part of a one-year pilot project, starting next month.

At Monday’s meeting, District of Coldstream council approved the pilot project which turns the beach between Kal Beach and the Rail Trail parking lot into an off leash dog park.

“The district requests that dog owners attending the beach practice good citizenship by using the on-site waste disposal, parking as indicated by signage, and being respectful of other beach users,” reads a release from the district.

The pilot will begin on June 14 and run for one year until June 14, 2026, when it will be re-evaluated. District staff have said if council decides to change the park back to non-dog use after the pilot ends the decision could require substantial enforcement to break habits.