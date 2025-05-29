Witnesses forced to take cover when gunman opened fire at Vernon lookout, judge told

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

Four people ducked for cover behind a vehicle when a gunman opened fire at a popular Okanagan Lake lookout in Vernon, a judge has been told.

New details emerged in court on Wednesday about a shooting earlier this month at The Rise. John Giesbrecht Friesen is charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm and two other gun charges.

Police were called to a lookout near Bella Vista Road and Okanagan Hills Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. on May 14 for a report of a shooting.

During a bail hearing on Wednesday in Kamloops provincial court, Crown prosecutor Camille Cook said three Good Samaritans intervened in a domestic altercation in a parked Dodge Journey between a man and a woman after hearing screams for help.

Court heard the woman escaped the vehicle and the man drove away.

“As the three male witnesses were trying to calm [her] down, within three to four minutes, the Dodge vehicle came back at a high rate of speed, pulled back into the area and shots were fired,” Cook said.

“All parties ducked behind a car. The Dodge then sped off westbound on Bella Vista Road toward Okanagan Lake.”

One of the men present told police he heard eight shots. Two vehicles were left riddled with bullet holes.

No one was seriously hurt. Court heard one of the Good Samaritans had a piece of glass removed from his head. He was injured when a window was shot out.

Friesen was arrested the following day at a gas station in Falkland.

Friesen’s lawyer withdrew his application for bail on Wednesday afternoon. He is due back in court on June 3.