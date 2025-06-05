Okanagan resident spots an elusive, and harmless, rubber boa

Photo: Ian Judd Ian Judd recently spotted a rubber boa near Kelowna.

Ian Judd came across a little more than a friendly pooch at the Glenmore Dog Park recently.

Instead of a four-legged encounter, he had a slithering encounter when he spotted a rare rubber boa.

The Okanagan is home to seven different species of snake, six of which can be found in the Vernon-Kelowna region.

There are, of course, rattlesnakes in the Okanagan and they should be treated with the utmost caution.

But snakes like the rubber boa don't bite and are completely harmless. Unless you have ophidiophobia that is, then any snake is terrifying.

“Most people know about the Northern Pacific Rattlesnakes in the area, but very few people know that we actually have a boa species in B.C. The rubber boa is a shy and secretive snake that is nocturnal and spends a lot of time underground. For this reason, it is rarely encountered. Rubber boas are named for the small scales and loose skin that give it the look and feel of a rubber snake,” said self taught snake expert Lukas Erickson.

They are primarily nocturnal and most active during dawn and dusk, which is typically when they are encountered.

The name comes from the look of their skin which is often loose and wrinkled and consists of small scales that are smooth and shiny, giving the snakes a rubber-like look and texture. These snakes are typically tan to dark brown. Newborns often appear pink and slightly transparent but darken with age.

Rubber boas are the most Northerly of Boa species but they range from California to British Columbia in the western United States.

There have also been rare sightings in Colorado and Alberta. B.C. is also the highest latitude of any boa, which means it is the closest point to either pole for a boa.

These snakes can be found at elevations anywhere from sea level to 3,000 metres.

They are not as tolerant of hot temperatures and can be found under shelter like rocks, logs, leaf litter and burrows. They do also need adequate warmth, moisture and prey.

Rubber boas are considered one of the most docile of the boa species and are often used to help people overcome their fear of snakes.

- with files from Rob Gibson