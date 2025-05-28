Fundraiser nets $9k for Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Photo: Julie Oaks A fundraising event for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre has raised $9,000.

A fundraising event for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre has raised $9,000, according to organizers.

A key organizer of the event, Julie Oaks, gave Castanet a break down of the Beaux Arts Ball held Saturday, May 24, to raise funds for the new centre.

"Funds were raised without a penny spent in the process. With the [Elks] hall maxed at 120 guests, over $9,000 came in during the evening. That’s the power of community," said Oaks in a press release.

The event kicked off at the Med Restaurant where attendees dressed in costumes and listened to music.

The party then moved to Cheek to Cheek Dance Studio for a speak-easy style performance, before moving to Ratio Coffee for a live musical performance.

Finally, attendees went to the Elks Lodge to close out the night listening to 16-piece swing bandThe Okanagan Big Band.

The designer of the centre, Revelry Architecture, also attended the event during their two-day visit to tour local cultural sites in town.

"The performers, business participants and guests had each donated to the capital campaign for the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre… and with grass roots flare, all celebrated the upcoming public initiative,” said Oaks in a press release.

The cultural centre is currently expected to cost $46 million and community members are hoping to raise part of the funds themselves. The Together 4 Culture Fundraising campaign aims to raise $1.6 million for the centre.