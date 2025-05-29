Two Vernon athletes to represent Team Canada at ITF World Taekwon-Do Championships

Photo: Sundance Martial Arts Sundance Martial Arts owner and head coach David White, sitting, watches the competition at the Canadian taekwon-do nations. Two club members are going to the worlds in October.

Jack Sharkey is going to the biggest taekwon-do tournament on the planet – again.

The 16-year-old blackbelt trains at Vernon's Sundance Martial Arts with taekwon-do master and head coach David White. Sharkey will once again be a member of Team Canada at the ITF World Taekwon-Do Championships in Porec, Croatia in October.

At the recent 2025 International Taekwon-Do Federation (ITF) Canadian National Championships in Quebec, Sharkey brought home a gold medal in 75+ kg junior male sparring.

White said the gold medal win automatically secured his spot on Team Canada. Sharkey previously represented Canada at the 2023 World Championships in Finland and at the World Cup in Argentina in 2024.

Kameron Beardsell, 17, took the bronze in the same sparring category. Beardsell and Sharkey also participated in the junior team sparring event, securing a silver medal.

Also bringing home gold was Jill Donald, 16, who placed first in Junior Girls Power Breaking and silver in Junior Girls 61-65 kgs Sparring.

Sharkey, Donald and Beardsell were all invited to take part in the final team selection to secure additional spots on Team Canada in different categories.

Sharkey successfully qualified for the junior second-degree patterns category and Donald for sparring. Both athletes will represent Canada at the world championships.

“We are incredibly proud of all of our athletes who competed at this event and truly represented their club, community and province with the highest level of sportsmanship and determination,” said White.

Businesses and individuals that would like to support these young athletes on their journey to the World Championships are encouraged to contact the club online or by calling 250-306-2285.