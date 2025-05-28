Regional district closing parking lot of BX Ranch Dog Park for upgrades

Photo: Google Street View The Regional District of North Okanagan will complete upgrades to the parking lot of BX Ranch Dog Park starting June 16.

The work was identified as a required park upgrade during public consultation for the 2019 Electoral Area B & C Master Plan.

To allow for the upgrades, the BX Ranch Dog Park will be closed starting June 16 for approximately 30 days.

The construction project includes:

Installing a structural sub-base for long-term durability,

Installing catch basins to address pooling water,

Paving the parking lot with asphalt,

Installation of a new dog water fountain and water bottle filler.

During construction, there will be no vehicle or pedestrian access to the park through the parking lot to ensure public safety and allow the contractor to complete the work as efficiently and quickly as possible.

“We understand the importance of this off-leash area to local dog owners and appreciate the community's patience during this temporary closure,” the RDNO said in a press release. “Residents are encouraged to utilize any of these dog-friendly spaces in the region.”