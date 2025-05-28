Vernon's The Ruff Life Professional Dog Training looking for potential therapy dogs

Photo: The Ruff Life Vernon's The Ruff Life Professional Dog Training is looking friendly canines to possibly be therapy dogs at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Calling dog owners: does your pooch have what it takes to be a therapy dog?

Vernon's The Ruff Life Professional Dog Training is looking for friendly canines to possibly be therapy dogs at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Therapy dog evaluations will take place Sunday, June. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The next one won't be until the fall.

“During the Therapy Dog Program evaluation, handlers and their dogs will be exposed to various scenarios, stressors, and challenges designed to simulate a visit to a healthcare facility. This will assess the dog’s temperament, sociability, willingness to do commands and ability to follow the handler’s guidance. Additionally, the dog will be evaluated for cleanliness and grooming standards,” said a post on the Ruff Life Professional Dog Training website.

Therapy dog certification evaluations are for dogs to enter Vernon Jubilee Hospital and long-term care in Vernon.

To be certified, the dog and handler must pass a three-step process.

Completing and passing the certification through The Ruff Life is one of the required steps.

Dog owners can apply now on the Interior Health website.

It will involve filling out some questions, a full criminal record check and some learning modules.

“The last step will involve an onboarding session at VJH, having picture IDs made for you and your dog, free parking set up, and a vest for your dog,” the post said.

Program requirements for handlers:

You must be 18 years or older

Willing to commit to the program for at least one year, for twice-a-month visits

Submit to a full criminal record check (free of charge)

Participate in an in-person interview and orientation

Do online learning modules

Program requirements for dogs:

Minimum two years of age (some exceptions will be given)

Dog must have all vaccines up to date

Not fed a raw diet

Does not growl at other dogs or people

Does not jump on people

Do not relieve themselves indoors (even submissive peeing)

Must respond to basic commands and be well socialized (sit, down, and be able to walk at the handler's side on a loose lead)

Good grooming and cleanliness

Have annual veterinarian visits

For more information, click here.