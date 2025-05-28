Tribunal dismisses Vernon Housing Society's $1,400 tree trimming reimbursement claim

Photo: Pixabay Tribunal dismisses Vernon Society's claim to tree trimming costs

A Vernon housing society is out $1,470 in tree trimming fees after the BC Civil Resolution Tribunal dismissed the society’s claim for reimbursement.

Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society sought reimbursement for $1,470 it paid to prune overgrown trees, encroaching and damaging the society’s property.

According to tribunal documents, in March 2023 Abbeyfield began asking neighbour, James Budrow, to trim the encroaching trees. After some back and forth, Budrow refused to trim the trees saying pruning was not his responsibility and the society contracted a tree trimmer.

“It is well-established that a property owner can trim overhanging branches back to the property line that are encroaching on their land,” reads tribunal documents. “The respondent is only responsible for the trimming cost if the branches were a nuisance.”

The society claimed trees were a nuisance and were touching its roof, damaging the shingles and eavesthrough, backed up by a letter from the building maintenance manager.

The written tribunal decision from Mark Henderson found while the branches were unsightly, there was not sufficient evidence proving the encroaching trees were causing damage, finding the maintenance workers' letter unpersuasive.

“The tree trimming receipt shows the contractor trimmed to clear the service lines as well. There is no evidence before me that the applicant suffered any loss from the branches overhanging the service lines,” reads the document.

Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society's claims for reimbursement were dismissed.