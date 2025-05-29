Provincial government monitoring Coldstream's Kal Lake outflows after historic lows

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Kal Lake outflow seen in 2022.

Kalamalka Lake outflows are being closely monitored as the lake remains below peak levels.

According to the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, in 2024 the lake fell to its lowest level in 20 years due to drought conditions and lack of inflows.

Over the past few months, the lake has risen back into its operating range, but it remains about 20 centimetres below the peak target level.

After Vernon residents noticed the outflow was low, the ministry explained low outflows have been purposeful.

“Due to that low lake level, outflows have been kept to minimal levels for several years although staff managing the dam work to ensure that environmental flows needs are met in Vernon Creek,” said the ministry in an email.

A big challenge with managing outflows is the dam must be cleaned out periodically as debris builds up. The ministry says most of the debris is weeping willow boughs, which are likely pruned directly into the lake and are carried to the dam by wind and currents.

Water levels are currently monitored closely by the Regional District of North Okanagan as the spring freshet continues and the Kal Lake and Duteau Creek water sources fill.