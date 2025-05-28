Proposed elementary school in Coldstream one step closer

Photo: File photo Changes for proposed school given third reading.

A new catholic elementary school is one step closer to being built after the District of Coldstream gave third reading to changes required for the property.

Council held a public hearing on proposed changes including a bylaw amendment and zoning change needed to build the elementary school at 10050 Middleton Drive.

The school would be built next to the Our Lady of the Valley Church and share a parking lot.

The layout plan for the school includes a two-storey building which would have the school and a daycare. Plans also include a soccer field, basketball court and additional play areas.

Changes were given third reading at the meeting.