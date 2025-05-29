Vernon Family Resource Centre has trained a new batch of volunteers

Photo: Family Resource Centre A new group of community support volunteers is ready to help at the Vernon Family Resource Centre.

A new group of community support volunteers (CSV) are ready to help at the Vernon Family Resource Centre.

Executive director Jim Swingle said community support volunteers are trained peer counsellors who assist clients with needs that do not necessarily require a professional counsellor, but would benefit from the support of a skilled volunteer. This could include managing life issues such as grief and loss, life transitions, unemployment and relationship issues.

The FRC provides comprehensive training for our CSV's, emphasizes the development of communication and support skills and assists residents of the Okanagan with managing the challenges of life.

“Given the high need for mental health support we’re seeing now, this program is a real benefit to the community. Our community support volunteers expand the number of people we can help,” Swingle said.

If it would be helpful to talk with a CSV, or if you are interested in future CSV trainings, call the Family Resource Centre at 250-545-3390 or email them at [email protected].

The Family Resource Centre is a charitable non-profit that provides free and affordable counselling, mental health services, support groups, and other programs to residents of the Okanagan.

For more information, visit their website at www.vernonfrc.ca.