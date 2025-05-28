Coldstream council gets updates on current and future projects

Photo: File photo At their regular meeting Monday, Coldstream council received updates on several ongoing and future projects.

At their regular meeting Monday, Coldstream council received updates on several ongoing and future projects.

Kal Beach Pier

The Rotary Dedication sign has been installed at the pier, and Rotary Clubs are proposing a permanent display detailing the history of Rotary and the pier at Kalamalka Lake.

Accessibility mats named Mobi-mats were installed at the beach on Tuesday.

Aberdeen Sewer

Chapman Industries (Chapman) is beginning work on the Aberdeen sewer this week, beginning with surveying.

Construction will begin at Selkirk Drive and a traffic management plan is being developed to assist with providing access for visitors and residents of Montrose Place, Elgin Drive, Kinross Places, Ravenscraig, and the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) while the works on Selkirk are completed.

For the remainder of the project, drivers and pedestrians can expect single lane alternating traffic with intermittent full closures, depending on the depth of the excavation or the work being performed.

The project involves installing sanitary sewer infrastructure from Selkirk Drive to Wiseby Drive, including service connections from the mains to property lines, and widening Aberdeen Road to create safer paved shoulders for pedestrians. The project is expected to be completed by October, 2026.

Pilot Project

A project aimed at extending the life of pavement on Postill Drive and Kidston road began this week.

Micro-surface treatment of Postill Drive and Kidston Road Micro-surface treatment, or sand sealing, involves spreading a bitumen (the oil in asphalt) product suspended in water on a road and then coating the road in a fine aggregate (sand).

Treatment is used for roads with a degraded surface in order to extend the life of the road. The micro-surface reseals the road which prevents further damage from water infiltration, and it rejuvenates the driving surface by making it more level and improving friction.

This treatment is less than 10 per cent of the cost for new pavement and should extend the life of the roads by several years.

Installation of Road Safety Features

Installation of a signalled pedestrian light is underway at the corner of Kalamalka Road and Westkal Road for safer crossings.

Kalamalka Road will have 3-way stop signs installed at the intersections of McClounie Drive and Kidston Road following the closure of the schools for the summer break.

A third raised crosswalk will be installed on Kalamalka Road at the eastern parking lot exit of Coldstream Elementary School, where there is already a painted crosswalk. The works will be completed this summer.

Log House Demolition

Abatement of the hazardous materials from the exterior of the log house at 505 Kalavista Drive is complete and the majority of the structure has been removed.

Demolition of the remaining structure will be completed once the necessary archaeology permits are obtained from the Province; Coldstream has been given no information on when the permit will be approved.

Turtle Nesting

Habitat improvements for the turtles, such as the nesting grounds, will be considered as part of the district's landscape planning, following the demolition of the log house at 8505 Kalavista Drive.