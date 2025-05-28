Vernon Search and Rescue training for lake rescues

Photo: Facebook Vernon Search and Rescue is getting ready for another summer on the water. The group of elite volunteers held a training session on Okanagan Lake Tuesday evening with their rescue boat, Legacy

The group of elite volunteers held a training session on Okanagan Lake Tuesday evening with their rescue boat, Legacy.

“Easily identified by it's vivid orange colouring and flashing blue strobe lights, this powerful jet-drive boat is well equipped with radar, FLIR camera, powerful searchlights and a host of other important life-saving gear,” VSAR said in a Facebook post.

“Enjoy the beautiful weather on the lake. If you're nearby, be sure to wave hello to our volunteer team members on board, but only use one hand...waving two arms above your head is the international signal for "Distress - Need Help.”

VSAR volunteers are trained on multiple facets of rescue including on the land, lakes and fast-moving creeks and rivers.

Last year, they even rescued a paraglider stuck 130 feet up in tree.

VSAR wants to remind people their is no charge for the life-saving work of their all volunteer crews, people need only call 911 to summon help.