Cornhole provincials moving into Vernon this weekend

Photo: Jenna Harrison Cornhole provincials coming to Vernon

The City of Vernon will be cornhole central this weekend.

The Vernon Curling & Athletics Club will play host to the Cornhole Provincials May 30 to June 1. Hosted by the Vernon Cornhole League Society, players can compete in multiple different events like Split Switch, Open Doubles, Seniors, Juniors, Blind Draw, and Singles.

Details and registration can be found by contacting Jeff Harrison by email or phone.

There will also be a charity event called Cornhole Charity Event for Cops for Kids where representatives from the tournament's sponsors team up with a member of the Vernon Grizzlys Cornhole League. The competition will raise money for cops for kids, a charity helping children who've suffered a medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

The event is free for the public to watch, and people are encouraged to buy a mulligan or golden bag to help the players while raising money for the tournament.

Donations can also be made through e-transfer at [email protected].

“This is a fantastic opportunity to witness some cornhole fun, connect with our league, our sponsors, and most importantly, support a wonderful cause that helps children in our community,” said a news release.

More information on the event can be found here.