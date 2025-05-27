Ride Don't Hide Fundraiser coming to Creekside Park

Photo: CMHA Ride Don't Hide set to pedal through Coldstream

A bike ride to support youth mental health will pedal its way through Coldstream next weekend.

The Ride Don’t Hide fundraiser is a national event that runs every year. In the North Okanagan the Canadian Mental Health Association Vernon and District Branch is hosting the ride on June 8.

All proceeds from the Vernon ride will go towards youth mental health services in the North Okanagan, and the Galbraith Family Foundation will be matching this year's donation amount.

“It's really just all about showing that you know you don't have to hide from mental health concerns,” said Vicki Proulx, with CMHA Vernon.

She said over 70 per cent of youth experience mental health breakdowns or crises before the age of 18.

“Youth won't be afraid to go and talk to someone about it and make it easier so a small problem doesn't become a big problem,” said Proulx.

Riders will depart from Creekside Park on June 8 between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. There are multiple distances ranging from 2.3 kilometres to 32 kilometres.

Adult registration is $55 and kids 12 and under ride for free.

Registration details can be found here.