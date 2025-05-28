Interior Health gives update on Vernon Jubilee Hospital maternity staffing levels

Photo: Chelsey Mutter IH says Vernon maternity ward has no anticipated service disruptions over the next two weeks

The maternity ward at Vernon Jubilee Hospital currently has four permanent obstetricians with one more interested in joining the team, according to Interior Health.

The update comes from Chris Simms, executive director of North Okanagan clinical operations, after a patient told Castanet the ward had informed them it would be short staffed for the next two weeks.

“There are no anticipated service changes for obstetrics at Vernon Jubilee Hospital (VJH) over the next two weeks and Interior Health has not called patients about the potential need to make alternate plans in the weeks ahead,” Simms said in an email.

The ward has been experiencing bouts of temporary service changes since at least October of 2023, which has forced some mothers to travel to other Interior hospitals to give birth.

While there’s currently no disruption, IH has said people needing maternity care should always check in at VJH to be assessed and to make plans for care.

Alongside the four obstetricians, and potential fifth specialist, IH says it’s recruited a new pediatrician to help expectant families in the Vernon area.

“We continue to focus on the recruitment of specialist physicians and permanent specialized nurses,” said Simms in an email.

“We were successful in adding a new casual nurse to the team this spring and we are actively recruiting for additional nurses to support deliveries and ongoing care on the labour and delivery unit.”

Nurses can also take in-house training if interested in supporting obstetrical care.