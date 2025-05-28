'Our kids are devastated': Armstrong elementary parents petition for principal to stay

Photo: SD83 A petition has launched to keep Armstrong Elementary School's principal right where she is.

What started as a petition by parents to keep Armstrong elementary school’s principal for a longer amount of time has turned into a call for greater transparency.

According to the AES Parents Advisory Council (PAC), parents and students are frustrated that principal Val Edgell is being reassigned to another school after just two years in her position.

The school district told Castanet reassigning principals is normal. They stay in schools for a specific amount of time before being moved to a new area.

Nadine Zakowski has three children at AES and said the decision to move the principal has made the PAC, for which she’s the vice chair, come to believe Armstrong isn’t being treated fairly.

"The unfairness seems to be a lot of things go to Salmon Arm, and Armstrong is often feeling like we're not treated as equal in a lot of regards," Zakowski said.

“Last year they cut three CEA [Certified Education Assistant] positions from our school. ...On top of that loss, our school this year has been in quite a bit of turmoil with three staff off on leave for serious illnesses.”

Zakowski said AES is a small school with just 12 classrooms. The kids have already lost a number of trusted faces and will now be losing another one in Edgell’s departure. She said it often feels like Armstrong gets less than its northern counterpart Salmon Arm, which is where Edgell is said to be reassigned to.

The PAC has put six action items to the school district:

We request that additional counselling and support services be made available to students at AES quickly as many are struggling to adjust to the recent announcement of principal reassignment We request that the principal assignment decision recently announced be revisited with meaningful consultation to allow the decision to be well understood, and made in light of all available information We ask the district to create a policy of meaningful consultation for this sort of impactful administrative decision prior to decision-making We request financial information that either provides, or allows for, calculation of the spending per student (broken down in the categories typically used in district financial reporting) at Armstrong elementary school versus other schools in the district. We request information as to how the unique geographic factor funds are dispersed through the district. We request available information on the allocation of resources such as school counselling, additional support programs (such as the Bridge program) between schools/areas in the district.

The school district told Castanet official comment would have to come from Supt. Donna Kriger, but she did not respond by the time of publication.

Zakowski says Edgell is a wonderful principal who is always out in the halls helping students.

"Our kids are devastated that she's leaving," said Zakowski.

The petition can be found online and currently has 97 signatures, Zakowsi says a paper petition is also being circulated, which has about 70 signatures.