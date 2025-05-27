Vernon council wants update on e-scooters and e-bikes amid problems

Photo: Chelsey Mutter City councillor's want an update from operators of e-scooters and e-bikes in Vernon.

Vernon city council is looking for an update from its current e-scooter provider, Bird Canada–after elected officials have noticed some trouble this spring.

Coun. Brian Quiring raised the issue in Monday’s meeting wanting more information about how often the scooters and bikes are moved by the company.

“One of the significant problems with the bicycles is that if it's in front of your place of business, in front of your door, in the middle of the sidewalk, you can't move it because the wheels are locked, you’ve actually got to rent it to move it,” said Quiring.

“I want to know how often they're actually going around and doing their inventory, because it seems to be a new problem. But they really are scattered all over the place, and a lot of them don't get moved.”

The city switched e-scooter/bike providers on Jan. 1 from Neuron to Bird Canada.

Quiring asked for a delegation from Bird to come before council and give an update, like Neuron used to do.

Mayor Victor Cumming agreed with Quiring's call, adding he’s curious about usage.

“My observation is the use is way down,” said Cumming. “I don't know whether that's about price or about vehicle, or what it is.”

The topic was raised in council inquiries meaning staff will bring back an update on the topic at a future meeting.