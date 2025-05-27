City of Vernon employees making over $100,000 grew in 2024

Photo: Castanet file photo City had 211 employees making over $75,000 in 2024

The number of Vernon employees on the city’s so-called sunshine list has grown again this year.

In 2024, 102 city employees made over $100,000 per year. By comparison, in 2023 92 employees hit that $100K threshold.

The city’s top earner was once again Chief Administrative Officer Patti Bridal who made $244,522.

In total, 27 employees made over $150,000 with four of them surpassing $190,000, including the CAO:

Brent Bond, Vernon Fire Rescue Services – $197,709

Doug Imrich, Vernon Fire Rescue Services – $193,695

Fire Chief David Lind – $193,621

The list of wages comes from a provincial rule requiring cities to disclose employees who make over $75,000 a year. In 2024, 211 Vernon employees made the list which is an increase from last year where 194 employees surpassed $75,000.

Once again, elected officials generally made less than city staff.

Mayor Victor Cumming is the only full time member of council and he took home $116,830 in 2024.

Counillor’s Teresa Durning, Kelly Fehr and Kari Gares each made $43,225, Brian Guy made $44,749 and Akbal Mund and Brian Quiring each made $43,504.

The report was accepted approved by council with no comment at Monday's meeting.