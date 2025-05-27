Vernon council sending new water reservoir plans upstream

Photo: Chelsey Mutter View from the Okanagan College Connector Trail near where the new reservoir is proposed to go

Plans to build a new water reservoir in Vernon are headed upstream for approval from the Agricultural Land Commission.

The plans were before Vernon city council at Monday’s meeting where elected officials approved the application to use the Agricultural Land Reserve plot for non-farming use to be sent to the ALC for consideration.

The land in question is at the end of Bellevue Drive, a side street off Okanagan Avenue that intersects with the Okanagan College Connector trail.

Mayor Victor Cumming questioned the amount of land proposed to be used.

“When you go into the ALC, you try to minimize how much you're planning to remove,” said Cumming, noting that land removals are typically reserved for steep areas like this land. “I'm surprised that almost a third of this is going to be unused. Is there a reason why they've taken such a large part of the uphill?”

City senior planner, Wesley Miles, explained it’s most likely for fencing purposes but the exact reasons would need to be raised to the Regional District of North Okanagan. While the land is in the city, Greater Vernon Water (GVW) is handled by the RDNO, meaning plans for the reservoir come from the district.

Council also heard plans will be firmed up when the project moves to detailed design, but currently there are talks to ensure pedestrian access to the college trail remains and vehicles are restricted.

The proposed plan is expected to increase reservoir capacity and pressure to better serve GVW customers. The reservoir would take up about 5.15 hectares of land and the land use change will now be sent to the ALC to approve or deny.