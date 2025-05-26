City of Vernon agrees to help out with annual Canada Day celebrations

Photo: Castanet file photo Vernon city council endorses VOICE Society's Canada Day plans and asks.

Vernon’s annual Canada Day celebration is going ahead in Polson Park with support from the city.

At council's Monday meeting, elected officials voted to provide a variety of items for the VOICE society to host the July 1 event.

Support will include, event table and chairs, the business license, event permit and rental fees to VOICE at no cost, and six porta potties behind the bandshell.

The city will also have an employee on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., assist with parking and provide a temporary permit for entertainment.

All approvals are subject to the group securing adequate liability insurance.

Council previous said the event is expected to be extremely well attended with the current political landscape. Parking at Polson Park will be blocked off to everyone except event organizers and people requiring disability access.