Outpouring of support for Vernon father, Mountie in hospital for stroke

Photo: GoFundMe Kevin Hamilton (grey collared shirt) stands with his family.

A man well versed in helping others is now in need of a helping hand himself after experiencing a medical emergency earlier this month.

Kevin Hamilton is a member of the Vernon RCMP and in the early morning of May 15 suffered a stroke, which impacted his vision, speech and short term memory.

Hamilton’s longtime friend and colleague, Chad Gravelle, has launched a GoFundMe to help with the financial burden of recovery as Hamilton will be unable to work for the foreseeable future.

“He’s the nicest man you’ll ever meet and I’ve never heard him say a bad thing about a single person in 20 years," said Gravelle.

“He’s just a kind man, I know it’s probably cliché but I can’t say enough positive things about him. He’s such an amazing human being.”

Gravelle and Hamilton have known each other for about 20 years and went through the RCMP training academy together. Now, Hamilton works with Gravelle’s wife, a nurse, on the Intergrated Crisis Response Team–a partnership with Interior Health that responds to crisis calls, including mental health calls.

A member of the force for the past 18 years, Hamilton is also a father dedicated to Vernon’s Parent Association Committee for his kids’ school.

Hamilton has been transferred to Kelowna General Hospital where he’s currently undergoing multiple tests and scans to try and help him recover.

As of Monday evening, the GoFundMe raised $19,502 in about 24 hours. People can donate online here.