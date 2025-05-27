City of Vernon to purchase its first robotic sports field line painter

Photo: City of Vernon Robotic line painter machine as shown to city council in a demo video.

The City of Vernon will be getting a robotic sports field line painter for a cost of up to $75,000.

Council agreed to fund the project at Monday’s council meeting after hearing why the robot could be useful.

Chris Ovens with the public works operations said the robot is part of the city’s effort to increase service levels in parks without having to raise taxes every time.

When asked about the robots ability to paint on rough or uneven terrain and divots, Ovens said the machine performed about the same as the manual line painter.

“The one thing we did notice with this is, with the short wheelbase, that it's actually less impacted by those imperfections just because the wobble or the displacement factor is much less,” said Ovens.

The machine will rely on GPS for it's painting and will be able to paint soccer fields, with baseball diamond painting a "possibility", according to Ovens.

Council also heard the new machine will have a five year warranty and the city will see a return on investment through labour and paint costs in four years.

Funding for the new robotic line painter will come from the city’s unexpected uncommitted balance.