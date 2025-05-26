City of Vernon approves funding for four new fire hydrants

Photo: Chelsey Mutter City approves funding for four new fire hydrants along 42 Avenue.

The City of Vernon will be getting four new fire hydrants at a cost of up to $65,000.

Council passed a motion at Monday’s meeting approving the decision. The hydrants will installed as part Regional District of North Okanagan’s capital improvement plan and go along 42nd Avenue between 20 and 27 Street.

Funds for the hydrants will come from the city’s infrastructure reserve, which currently has $78,704.

Coun. Brian Guy questioned the seemingly low amount left in the reserve when the city has millions of dollars of work planned. City director of financial services, Elma Hamming, explained capital works funding has already been allocated.

“At the end of 2024 there was $7.5 million and $7.2 million was carried forward into 2025 for projects, so projected to the end of 2025 there's $72,000 left in the reserve,” explained Hamming.

She noted the annual infrastructure levy is utilized each year for the city’s capital funding, and the levy is expected to increase for the next budget year.