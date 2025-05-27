City of Vernon seeking residents thoughts on Official Community Plan and Transportation Plan

Photo: Castanet City of Vernon seeking public engagement

The City of Vernon is inviting residents to take part in the third public engagement phase for its Official Community Plan (OCP) and Transportation Plan (TP).

The OCP outlines long-term visions for the city. It helps guide decisions about land use and planning, and sets out goals and guidelines. The TP looks at what people use to get around the city and where investments are most needed.

The survey can either be completed online or in person. The online version can be found here and a physical copy can be picked up at the Community Services Building, 3001-32nd Ave.

Surveys can be completed until June 30.

Residents who participate will be entered into a draw to win $150 in Downtown Vernon Association dollars.