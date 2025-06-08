Vernon Arts Summer School offering popular program again this summer

Photo: Vernon Community Arts Centre VCAC hosting workshops this summer

The Vernon Arts Summer School (VASS) is returning to the Vernon Community Arts Centre.

Now in its second year, the program features 12 workshops for people to try a variety of art forms – including painting, fibre arts, glass, and ceramics.

“VASS is the only experience like it in the region. It’s an opportunity to step away from your everyday routine, immerse yourself in creativity, and build lasting connections in a community-focused atmosphere,” said Rodney Goodchild, VCAC centre manager.

The program, which runs Aug. 4 to 17, features the workshops in two, three, or five-day formats. Instructors this year are artists from British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

The VASS also has a new collaboration with the arts hub, Caetani Centre, where a selection of VASS instructors will be hosted at Caetani. The arts centre aims to enhance the VASS experience and foster deeper connections between instructors, students, and the local arts community.

Spots are limited and several workshops are already filling up and the arts centre recommends early registration, those details can be found here.