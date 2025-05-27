Vernon man donates $3,000 to the North Okanagan Hospice House

Ben Low-On

A Vernon man spent 12 hours online to raise 3,023 for the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS)–more than 10 times his original goal of $300.

Levi Meyers raised funds through a Twitch stream on May 16 before presenting the donation to the hospice house on May 20th.

“It still doesn't really feel real. Going to the hospice house and giving the money, all the nurses came out and shook my hand, and everyone was so happy,” said Meyers.

Meyers' mother was living in the centre when she passed away from cancer in 2013. He originally planned to give the donations to the BC Cancer Centre but switched his idea because of the care his mom received from the hospice house.

"A lot of people have a lot of experience with the hospice house and they're so nice and so accommodating. So I was like, ‘I've wanted to do something for years and years,’” said Meyers.

Kris Fuller with NOHS told Castanet the society is a non-profit that relies on a variety of funding sources, including fundraisers like Meyers'.

“We're constantly looking at improvements in our facility. We have gardens, grounds and all kinds of equipment that always need upgrading so that we have the most beautiful and comfortable place for our residents to be,” said Fuller.

Meyers' 12-hour stream featured him playing games like Celeste and the Wheel of Pain. He also ate one of the spiciest wings from the show Hot Ones.

“It's just unbelievable. Once the event ended, I had so many people sending me e-transfers and reaching out,” said Meyers.

Meyer told Castanet that next year's stream is going to be even larger.