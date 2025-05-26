264131
Vernon News  

Bear mauling reported near Vernon did not occur: BC Conservation Officer Service

Bear mauling didn't happen

Reports of a bear attack near Vernon are false, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

COS told Castanet it received reports of a bear attack on Sunday afternoon near Vernon.

"Information received indicated that a man was mauled by a bear while hiking on a trail near Silverstar Road. The bear had reportedly been shot and had left the area. The victim had been transported from the scene by ambulance," COS said in an email.

A team of four conservation officers responded to investigate the incident, and interviewed the people involved.

Officers found the information provided was false and no bear attack or injury had occurred.

COS says the report was from a well-intentioned miscommunication, not a malicious false report, and no enforcement action will be taken.

