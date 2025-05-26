District of Coldstream council to consider 1 year dog beach pilot project

Photo: Facebook/CARE for Kalamalka Lake Access CARE for Kalamalka Lake Access is encouraging the pilot project.

Pumphouse Beach could soon become a dog park–at least for one year, if the District of Coldstream council agrees.

At today’s meeting, elected officials will consider approving a pilot project lifting the dog ban on the beach on WestKal Road, between Kal Beach and the Rail Trail parking lot.

If approved, the area would become an off-leash dog park from June 14 through to June 14, 2026.

“The District would install and maintain a dog waste bag dispenser and upgrade the garbage can on site to a full bear proof can. Signage would be installed reminding users that usage would be at their own risk, and of the importance of controlling and cleaning up after their pets, reads a staff report.

The costs for the pilot project are expected to be very small.

Staff does note if the project is not continued after one year, changing the park back to dog free could be difficult to achieve.

“Once a new use has been conferred on a park, it is difficult to withdraw. If council opts to end the use at the end of the one year pilot, substantial enforcement may be required to break habits,” reads the report.

A group on social media, CARE for Kalamalka Lake Access, is encouraging residents to support the decision by showing up to the 6 p.m. meeting tonight in council chambers at 9901 Kalamalka Road.