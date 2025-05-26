Temporary water shut off tomorrow for Spallumcheen community

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Water will be temporarily shut off for Spallumcheen residents on Larkin Cross Road, west of Rogers Food.

Some Spallumcheen residents will have their water temporarily shut off tomorrow.

The township says residents on Larkin Cross Road connected to the larkin local Area Service will have no access to water on May 27 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The shutoff is to conduct infrastructure upgrades. Once work is finished, the system will be flushed and residents are recommended to run a cold water tap until the water runs clear.

Larkin Cross Road will also be reduced to single lane alternating traffic. Motorists are asked to follow traffic control personnel and signage in place.

People with questions can contact the township’s public works department at (250) 546-3013.