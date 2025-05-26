District of Coldstream holding public hearing for proposed new elementary school

Photo: File photo The public hearing takes place at 6 p.m. May 26.

A proposed new elementary school in Coldstream will go to public hearing tonight.

The hearing will be at 6 p.m. Monday night in council chambers at 9901 Kalamalka Road.

Proposed changes needed to build the elementary school at 10050 Middleton Drive would include a bylaw amendment and a zoning change.

The elementary school is proposed by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kamloops and would be neighbour the existing Our Lady of the Valley church. A letter addressed to district council says the integration of the church, school and community is an important concept in the Catholic faith.

“We believe the construction of a school at this site will be a benefit and enrichment to the parishioners of the church, the students at the school and their communities,” reads the report.

The layout plan for the school includes a two-storey building which would have the school and a daycare.

Plans also include a soccer field, basketball court and additional play areas.