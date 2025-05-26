Night full of Mixed Martial Arts championships comes to Vernon

Photo: Contributed Mixed Martial Arts event coming to Vernon

Mixed Martial Arts will be on full display at the Vernon Curling & Athletics Club as the Okanagan Fighting Club is set to host the OFC MMA 2.

The event features 13 fights on this year's card and opponents are fighting in either MMA or kickboxing. The night will also include a grappling tournament with four female contenders.

This is the second year of the championship, with the first edition in 2024 being a sold-out event. Before 2024, the last MMA event to take place in Vernon was in 2019.

“It's very inclusive. There's always a spot for you,” said Okanagan Fighting Championship promoter Alisha Kler.

Several athletes competing in the event are a part of the local gym, Unity MMA. Athletes Ethan Northcott, Dominic Perry, and Riley Hutson are all competing in the championship fights, and each fighter has at least one win under their belt as an amateur MMA athlete.

Featured fights:

Ethan Northcott takes on Prince Rupert’s Robert McConnell in the bantamweight division. The winner of the fight will be the new OFC Status Champion.

Riley Hutson will battle against Vancouver’s Argot Hill. The winner of this match will be the new OFC Lightweight Champion.

“We've got athletes from all over the place, and it really brings the community out, because martial arts is very widespread,” said Kler.

Doors for the event open at 4 p.m., with the grappling matches starting at 5 p.m., and the MMA fights starting at 6 p.m.

Ticket information can be found here.