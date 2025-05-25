VSS set to perform popular Shakespeare piece

Photo: Contributed Dani Piggott as Francis, Martina Matysiak as Phoebe, Erica English as Peter Quince.

The classic William Shakespeare play "A Midsummer Night’s Dream’" is coming to Vernon.

The family show is presented by VSS Theatre of the Hill and will run from June 3 with each performance starting at 7 p.m.

According to a press release, the production is full of "fun, laughter, and sparkling antics" that have made the performance popular for people of all ages.

“The familiar characters of Puck, Oberon, Titania, and Bottom take on hilarious new roles, with the exuberant Dame Hippolyta providing a riot of laughs in a role that will have the audience howling with laughter,” stated the release.

