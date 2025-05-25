VSAR rescues hiker and two dogs stuck on mountain east of Armstrong

Photo: VSAR VSAR recently rescued a hiker and dogs stuck on a mountain east of Armstrong

Vernon Search & Rescue (VSAR) recently rescued a lone hiker and his dogs.

On the evening of May. 21, VSAR sent members by foot and a team with a side-by-side to save a lone hiker and his dogs on a mountain east of Armstrong.

The hiker expected to be down before dark, but realized he had much further to go by 8 p.m. and decided to call 911. The hiker admitted to not being prepared, as he didn’t bring a flashlight, food, water or fire-starting tools.

The hiker was directed to stay put and wait for rescuers to find him in the dark.

Once on scene, VSAR members were able to find the subject and his two dogs. They were very tired, but otherwise okay.

VSAR then led him down the mountain to safety.

VSAR said this successful outcome delivered a strong message about calling for help as soon as one recognizes they’re lost or in danger.