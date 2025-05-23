Reptile Expo coming to Vernon will have 'all kinds of fun, creepy stuff'

Photo: Facebook Some animals from a previous expo.

Calling all reptile owners and lovers in the Interior–Vancouver Reptile Expo will be in Vernon this weekend.

Event organizer Bruce Carr told Castanet this is the first Reptile Expo to come to Vernon, and the latest to come to the Interior in the last seven or so years.

Carr says the reptile expo is like a trade show with “all kinds of fun, creepy stuff.”

“They'll be breeders and vendors supplying animals, lizards, snakes. There's a Turtle Rescue guy that's coming, I'll have lots of spiders there,” said Carr.

“We've got free feeders that we're handing out to people that have reptiles already, like crickets and sea worms and that sort of thing.”

Vendors will be coming from all across the province. Carr said it’s a nice opportunity for Vernon reptile owners to get supplies and animals because there’s not a whole lot of places to get those things here.

The expo will primarily be a good place to shop, but Carr said people interested in reptiles are welcome to come chat with dealers to learn more.

“Most of it is husbandry related. It's not like we're getting tons of people who are asking about, let's say, their biology,” said Carr.

Vancouver Reptile Expo – Interior Edition will be at the Vernon Recreation Centre, Dogwood Gym, 3310-37th Avenue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door using cash only, adult entry is $20, children and seniors is $5, and families of two adults and two kids can enter for $20.

A full list of vendors can be found on Facebook.