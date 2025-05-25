Robotic sports field line painter could be coming to Vernon

Photo: TurkTank.com City staff did not specify which brand of robotic line painting machine it would purchase if approved.

A robotic sports field line painter costing up to $75,000 could see a return on investment in four years, according to Vernon city staff.

Staff is recommending council purchase the line painter, saying it will reduce labour hours and be a more efficient way to paint lines. Savings would be reallocated into park improvements.

The option will be before city council at its meeting on Monday where elected officials can discuss the decision if they choose.

Currently, staff use a ride-on machine to paint the lines–this machine would be kept as a back up if the new painter is purchased.

Staff say funding could come from the prior year unexpended uncommitted balance, which has $3,843,342 in current available funding.