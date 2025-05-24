Vernon council to consider spending up to $65k for fire hydrants

Photo: Chelsey Mutter City could spend $65,000 on four new fire hydrants.

At its Monday meeting, Vernon city council will consider spending up to $65,000 to install four fire hydrants on 42 Avenue.

The hydrants would be installed as part of the Regional District of North Okanagan’s capital improvement plan and would go between 20 and 27 Street.

According to a staff report, water distribution in Vernon is owned by the RDNO and operated by the city. Under that agreement, new fire hydrants are the responsibility of the city while replacements are the RDNO’s responsibility.

The additional hydrants are required to meet recommended spacing.

“When water distribution systems do not meet the requirements, the communities fire protection rating suffers and nearby residents may pay higher rates for fire insurance,” reads the report.

Staff recommend council approve the expenditure and take the $65,000 from the infrastructure reserve, which currently has $78,704 in it.