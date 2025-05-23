Interior Health issues 2 toxic drug alerts for Vernon area

Photo: IH Red pebbles sold as down (left), and pink chunks sold as down (right)

Interior Health issued two toxic drug alerts for the Vernon area on Friday, warning people about a drug sold as down.

In the first alert, IH says red pebbles being sold as down contains drugs 50 to 100 times more potent than fentanyl as well as fentanyl and fentanyl analogues(opioids causing similar effects).

The carfentanil in the drug is equal to a 92 per cent concentration of fentanyl, according to IH. It has an extreme risk of overdose and fatal overdose.

The second alert is for pink chunks or pebbles also being sold as DOWN contains non-opiod drugs which do not respond to naloxone.

This drug contains 1 to 2 per cent medetomidine, xylazine as well as fentanyl/various fentanyl analogues.

Unlike fentanyl, medetomidine will not respond to naloxone, which can lead to complicated and long lasting overdose symptoms. According to IH, medetomidine suppresses breathing and has potentially dangerous cardiovascular effects.

IH says smoking either of these substances is not safer than injections and people are encouraged to get all of their drugs tested before using. Vernonites can call the Medicine Shoppe at 778-212-8611 for drug testing.