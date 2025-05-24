North Okanagan elected officials discuss controversial proposed bill from province

Photo: RDNO Regional District of North Okanagan board of directors discussed B.C.'s controversial proposed infrastructure legislation.

The province's controversial new infrastructure bill and what it means for municipalities is being considered at the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The legislation in question, Bill 15, is meant to fast-track infrastructure projects the government deems critical amid a quickly expanding province. It’s been met with widespread resistance from other political parties, B.C. Indigenous leaders and the Union of BC Municipalities.

At the RDNO board meeting on Wednesday, director Ruth Hoyte raised the proposed legislation, giving other directors a glimpse into the May 16 digital briefing she attended with Infrastructure Minister Bowinn Ma.

“The basic premise that came out of it…[was] that this legislation was launched with no local government consultation. Think you've heard that before,” said Hoyte.

In late 2023, Hoyte–who is also the mayor of Coldstream–and her fellow director and mayor of Vernon Victor Cumming, both said municipalities weren’t consulted on expanding the speculation tax to their communities.

Concerns about powers

At Wednesday's RDNO meeting, Hoyte relayed concerns from the briefing, saying the bill is giving the province “extraordinary powers over local government, especially for permitting.”

“This gives an opportunity for developers to undermine local government, if they're not happy with how things are going, and they can just go to provincial government,” said Hoyte.

A big question with the bill is which level of government is liable if a development project bypasses local government and gets approval at the provincial level instead.

First Nations groups and the UBCM have called on the province to delay the legislation for proper consultation or withdraw it altogether.

A call, Hoyte said, was turned down as the government has already "given staff marching orders.”

“The overriding aspect was, ‘this meeting on Zoom is not a consultation you need to go to some of these things.’ So the devil is certainly always in the details,” said Hoyte.

Director Christine Fraser encouraged all board members to read the bill if they haven’t already.

“It's not a long read. This is big…It's big. It's important. It's important for all of us to understand some of the things that are happening right now,” said Fraser.

The provincial government has said it plans to go forward with the bill.