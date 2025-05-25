A walk down memory lane: Museum and Archives of Vernon celebrates 75 years

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum and Archives In 1996, the Museum & Archives of Vernon brought dinosaurs to life with Dinosaur Daze, a blockbuster exhibit held at the Vernon Curling Rink in partnership with the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

In 2025, the Museum & Archives of Vernon marks 75 years of preserving and sharing the stories of this region. Its legacy reflects community spirit, shifting values, and a willingness to engage with even the most complex aspects of the past.

The museum’s early years focused on assembling a local history collection, largely made up of taxidermy and Indigenous artifacts. Many of these were acquired through means now critically examined and form the basis of ongoing repatriation and relationship-building efforts. In 1956, the public first viewed the collection in a space at Vernon’s old police station and fire hall annex, beginning a long history of community engagement.

By the 1960s, the museum moved into its current facility. Early exhibits emphasized the objects themselves rather than curated storytelling. Visitors were drawn by curiosity and novelty—like a giant puffball mushroom donated in 1968. In the late ‘60s and 1970s, displays began to tell more structured stories, such as a 1912 Vernon News office recreation and a Victorian-era Christmas scene. The museum also began modestly including multicultural perspectives, with presentations of Indigenous handcrafts and Ukrainian cultural displays.

The 1980s saw a shift toward educational programming and increased public input. This period also marked the beginning of digitizing the collection—an effort still underway. The archives developed a strong reputation provincially, and the museum explored new ways to share its work, including through local television programming.

The 1990s and 2000s were a time of innovation and growth. Highlights included the popular Antique Identification Clinic and the 1996 Dinosaur Daze, which turned the curling rink into a temporary dino museum with loans from the Royal Tyrrell Museum. Around the same time, the archives acquired major collections related to Sveva Caetani, Allan Brooks, and Patrick Mackie. The Friends of History volunteers were also active during this period, particularly in oral history recording. The museum’s annual murder mystery fundraiser launched and became a community favourite.

In the years since, the museum has expanded its role. In 2011, it became steward of the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, now housed at Kal Tire Place. That same year, it installed the faces and internal workings of one of its largest permanent exhibits, the former Vernon post office clock. Volunteers helped launch satellite museums at Silver Star, Okanagan Landing, and the Cadet Camp. A memorable World War One exhibit in 2019 featured a recreated trench to mark the war’s centenary.

Since 2020, staff have focused on modernizing systems and addressing legacy issues, particularly the colonial foundations of the collection. As the museum looks ahead to its next chapter, the galleries are slated to move to the Greater Vernon Cultural Centre, while the archives will remain in the current location, housed in a purpose-built vault added during a 1999 expansion.

As the Museum & Archives of Vernon celebrates 75 years, it honours the community that has shaped it and the work still ahead.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.