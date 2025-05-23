New seniors facility opens in Lumby

Photo: B.C. Gov Flickr account Cottonwood place opened 20 new one-bedroom units on Friday morning.

A new seniors facility is now open in Lumby, according to the B.C. government.

The independent-living facility has 20 one-bedroom homes at 1761 Glencaird Street. The three-storey building has three wheelchair accessible units and each unit is fully adaptable.

Rental prices for units range from $500 to $1,005 a month depending on household income and level of financial assistance.

Village of Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton said the village was happy to support the new building titled Cottonwood Place.

“The village supported this project financially by reducing building permit fees by 50 per cent and donated land that the apartment building sits on,” said Acton. “The village is grateful for the B.C. government’s investment in housing.”

Lumby’s contributions equalled roughly $60,000 in addition to the 0.3-hectare land donation.

Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu said seniors deserve housing allowing them to stay in their communities.

“Cottonwood Place reflects what’s possible when all levels of government work together to deliver accessible homes. This development helps ensure our seniors can continue to live independently and with dignity, right here in Lumby,” said Sandhu.

“Seniors built this province and country, and we need to do everything we can to support seniors.

The province contributed about $3.9 million for the project through BC Housing and $3.16 million from the Community Housing Fund.

The project received $780,000 from the Canada Community Housing Initiative, and $600,000 in land equity from the Lumby & District Senior Citizens Housing Society which will operate the housing.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities contributed $175,000 for a feasibility study for the development.

A loan of about $7.4 million from the CMHC also built the project.