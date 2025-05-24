City of Vernon budget survey to close on Monday

Photo: Castanet file photo City of Vernon wants feedback to help guide next years budget

Vernonites have only a few more days to submit feedback on the City of Vernon’s 2026 budget.

At the beginning of May, the city opened a public survey meant for residents to share their thoughts on how funding is allocated for things like parks, roads, recreation and public safety.

The survey will close at 4:30 p.m. on May 26.

Anyone still wanting to submit feedback can do so online, or in person at City Hall, 3400-30 Street.

The survey asks residents if they’d be willing to pay more user fees to maintain or improve existing services like facility rentals and recreation programs.

Residents are also asked, if the city considers reducing/eliminating some services how should they decide what’s cut. Options include postponing infrastructure or capital projects, cutting less-essential services, and/or cut services that could be delivered through modern technology.

Vernon elected officials have been vocal about the tough economic time facing the community, and how it could make for another tough budget year in 2026.