'Derelict boat' removed from Vernon's Paddlewheel Park

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo The so-called derelict boat pictured in March before it was removed from the beach.

A boat deemed derelict by one Vernon councillor is officially dealt with, according to a staff report to city council.

Coun. Brian Quiring raised the boat, which appeared to be half in and half out of the water, at the March 10 meeting.

“There's a derelict, or there appears to be an abandoned boat at Paddlewheel Park, just adjacent to the boat ramp and dock, and it's been there for quite a while,” said Quiring at the March meeting.

He said the city doesn’t necessarily have jurisdiction over water but hoped to find a solution lest the boat start leaking oil.

Now, staff say the boat is off the beach and has been moved to dryland storage.

“Bylaw Compliance considered several enforcement options and worked collaboratively with the area Transport Canada Navigation Protection Officer and the registered owner to have the vessel relocated,” reads a report from city staff.

Before being removed, the boat sat close to paddlewheel parks boat launch.