Vernon city council to consider land change to allow for new water reservoir plan

Photo: Chelsey Mutter file photo View from the Okanagan College Connector Trail near where the new reservoir is proposed to go

Vernon city council will consider giving its approval for a new water reservoir to be built on Agricultural Land Reserve land at the end of Bellevue Drive.

The new reservoir would take up about 5.15 hectares of land and would increase reservoir capacity and pressure, according to a staff report submitted to council ahead of Monday’s meeting.

“GVW supplies both domestic and agricultural water to the area and the reservoir would provide balancing, max day demand, peak and fire flows,” reads the report.

“The project would help improve servicing for the existing residents and future development in the Okanagan Landing area.”

The reservoir site would cross with the existing Okanagan College Connector Trail which goes from the South Vernon community up to the Okanagan College campus. Site plans indicate the switch backs would need to be moved, and staff say the trail would be realigned.

Staff also report most of the land which would go to the reservoir is not usable for agricultural purposes due to the steep slope of the site.

If council agrees to pass the motion, the decision would then be sent up to the Agricultural Land Commission to approve the land use change.