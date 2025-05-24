Vernon's Active Living Centre gets 'power smart' grant from BC Hydro

Photo: City of Vernon The Active Living Centre is currently under construction on the lot behind Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

Vernon's Active Living Centre has received more than $400,000 from BC Hydro, according to a staff report.

The city applied for funding in February 2024 and just last month was approved for the $444,951 grant.

A report will be before elected officials at their Monday meeting, explaining the ALC will achieve a level of energy efficiency deemed “power smart” by BC Hydro, which made the centre eligible for the funding. It’s part of council’s plan to make the ALC net-zero ready–a building that is designed to be ultra efficient.

Staff are recommending council approve the agreement with BC Hydro which allows the grant to be used on the ALC and worked into the budget.

If council does not approve the allocation the grant funding would be lost.