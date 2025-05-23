Vernon's W.L Seaton Secondary celebrates 75 anniversary

Ben Low-On

Students both past and present gathered Thursday evening at W.L Seaton Secondary School to celebrate its 75 year anniversary.

“It's pretty neat to see the energy, even of the people coming in to see it that graduated the year I was born. I see them coming in here right now with energy and ability to keep going and interest in the future,” said Mike Grace, Seaton principal.

The event was originally scheduled for May 15 but was moved due to a threat made against the school. Operations at W.L. Seaton soon returned to normal after RCMP found no credibility to the threats.

During the celebration, there was a slide show showing the school's history as well as a celebratory cake. The event also gave people a chance to reconnect with their classmates.

W.L Seaton opened as a junior high school back in 1950. Now in 2025, it’s open to students in grades 8 to 12 and has over 1,000 students.

Grace told Castanet that its amazing to see a school that has been part of a community for so long.

“It's a fantastic place for kids to come and adults to come and see what's happening. We're lucky to have the technology we have here, and it'll continue to grow,” said Grace.

“75 years of having a school of this magnitude, and with all the technology that exists and how it's changed over time. It's pretty amazing."